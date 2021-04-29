APRIL 27 to APRIL 29
Paris Police Department
Zachary Christian Thompson, 18: Violation of parole.
Stoney Lynn Wilkins, 35: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (two counts), possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, 4 to 400 grams.
Norma Marie Council, 43: Failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance )two counts).
David Sirbron Royal, 36: Bond surrender/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams in a drug free zone, bond surrender/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 3 grams in a drug free zone.
Tykedra Anderson, 25: Judgment nisi/fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, less than 5 items.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Roy Dennis Lee Jr., 30: District court commit/continuous violence against the family, district court commit/evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, district court commit/fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, 10 to 50 items, habitual offender.
Carrie Lynn Spradlin, 21: Motion to adjudicate guilt/burglary of a building.
Landon Paul Barnett, 18: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
William Daniel Morgan, 30: Failure to identify fugitive with intent ot give false information, bond surrender/theft of property, $750 to $2,500.
Alexandra Maurine Cole, 27: Violation of parole.
Department of Public Safety
Augustin Gonzalez Jr., 23: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
