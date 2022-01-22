Mr. J.W. Turk, 81, of Paris entered eternal rest on Jan. 19, 2022.
Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home will conduct a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Woodland Cemetery. The family will visit with friends 30 minutes prior to service at the cemetery.
Mr. Turk, the son of Albert Andrew and Gracie Elizabeth Crews Turk was born on May 4, 1940 in Detroit, Texas.
He met the love of his life in 1960 and married her,Lorna Leona Trammel, on Dec. 13, 1960. Together they raised three sons, Billy, Terry and Glenn; and one daughter, Angie.
J.W. made a career out of repairing things. He spent 40 plus years, working for both hospitals in Paris, McCuistion Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph’s Hospital and Health Center. His career as a top maintenance technician was outstanding to say the least. His hobbies included hunting, (bagging that big buck) and building some of the coolest cars and trucks in Paris. He was definitely a diehard Chevy man.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorna; children, Billy, Terry and Angie; and three brothers, Robert, William and John; two sisters, Daisy and Dorothy.
He is survived by his son Glenn Turk, of Paris; grandchildren, T.J. and Amber Turk, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, Cory Turk, Kelsey and wife, Ashley Turk, Joby Turk, Tia Turk and fiancé, John English, Whitney and husband, Chris Pirtle, all of Paris; great-grandchildren, Khloe, Logan and Macey, of Broken Bow, Gauge Turk, Hunter and Austin McDonald and Evian Pirtle, all of Paris; and one sister, Mary Helen Akin, of Mabank, Texas; along with numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Focused Care at Mt. Pleasant and Dierksen Hospice of Mt. Pleasant for all their care and kindness in our time of need.
The family would also request that in lieu of flowers please leave a thought on the funeral home’s page and also ask that everyone be mindful of the ongoing COVID pandemic.
