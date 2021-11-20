James McWhirt

James “Jim or Jimmy” McWhirt, passed away on Aug. 8, 2021 in Dallas, Texas, from injuries incurred in a motorcycle accident on June 24.
Jim was born Aug. 18, 1954 in Hannibal, Missouri. He was a 1972 graduate of Van-Far High School.
He was predeceased by his father, Bobbie McWhirt; and his brother-in-law, Alan Hammett.
He is survived by his mother, Vivian McWhirt, of Plano, Texas; his sister, Judy Hammett, of Fairview, Texas; and his nephew, Heath Hammett, also of Fairview; along with Heath’s wife, Melissa and their children, daughter, Avery, 15 and son, Chase, 12.
Services will be held at Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m., with Bob Hoehn officiating.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Animal Protection League (903) 753-7387 or Samaritan Inn in McKinney, Texas.
