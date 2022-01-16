Marion Stephanie Joos Anderson was born Nov. 15, 1920. She lived to the age of 101 years, and passed this last Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m. She died in her sleep, in her own bed, in her own home.
It was a lovely house. Built in 1980, just down Sesame Street and at the end of Whippoorwill Lane, it was a brisk walk from the country club, where she spent much of her retirement years. It was built for her by her husband, the late James Edmond Anderson, and her son, Mike (Tina) Anderson.
Marion was born in Superior, Wisconsin, to her father, Ernest, and her mother, Selma Burm Joos, both recently immigrated from Belgium. Marion was their first child of six. She had three brothers, deceased, Robert, Arthur, and Richard, and two sisters, Ilene. She is survived only by Irene Henrichs.
After graduating from the St. Francis School of Nursing (May 1942), she immediately joined the army and served as a lieutenant with the 44th General Hospital in Australia, New Guinea, and the Philippines (Oct. 1943-March 1946), where she would meet her future husband. Having survived the Pacific Theater of WWII, she married James just a few days later, March 4th, in Superior during a record-breaking snow flurry, moved and bought a farm near Maxey, Texas, and operated a dairy there until 1955.
Meanwhile, she continued her nursing career, working at St. Joseph Hospital (Paris, Texas) in the OB for roughly six years, before transferring to the Charity Hospital on Washington Street, then McCuistion Hospital as head nurse until 1975. Eventually, she joined the Merico Company, where she remained until retirement in 1985.
During that time, she had six children of her own. Besides Mike, her first, she had three other sons, James Jr. (Caroline), Frank (Claire) and Philip (deceased), and two daughters, Alice and Jane (Richard), and they in turn had many children of their own.
Funeral services are set for this Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. There is a prior visitation period on Monday from 5 to 7pm.
