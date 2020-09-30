Jackie Lynn McGee Wilson, 64, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at her residence.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Victory Baptist Church, 3155 Pine Mill Rd., Paris, with Curtis Blake officiating.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Jackie was born in Paris, Texas on Feb. 18, 1956, to Samuel and Ruth Baker McGee.
She retired from the Retail Industry so she could help with her beloved grandson, Kaiser. She will be remembered by the love she had for her grandson, Kaiser.
She is survived by her daughter, Natalie Wilson, of Allen; son, Matt Wilson, of Powderly; grandson, Kaiser Schirman; siblings, Jimmy McGee and wife, Cindy, of Reno, Janet Fortner and husband, Tommy, of Reno, Judy Spencer, of Dallas and Johnny McGee, of Sherman; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Those wishing to contribute to the services go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jackie-wilson-burial-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Online condolences may be sent to the Wilson family at fry-gibbs.com.
