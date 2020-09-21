Paris police spoke with a reporting person via telephone at 2:21 p.m. Sunday in reference to a cruelty to animal call.
The reporting person said they had been driving on the NE Loop and saw someone throwing kittens from a vehicle onto the roadway. The reporting person said they knew one of the kittens had been killed but at least two others had run off. Officers did locate one deceased kitten in the 1000 block of NE Loop 286. The incident is under investigation.
Paris man arrested on warrant
Paris police responded to a security check in the 900 block of North Main Street at 10:41 a.m. Saturday, and officers found Danny Ray Ellis, 34, of Paris, and found Ellis to have a warrant for his arrest.
The Lamar County warrant charged Ellis with two counts of violation of bond or protective order. Ellis was arrested and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating assault over lottery ticket
At midnight Sunday, police responded to an assault in the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue. It was reported that a 73-year-old man had assaulted his 75-year-old sister.
The complainant reported that the suspect had cashed a lottery scratch-off ticket for her due to her being disabled but only gave her part of the money. The suspect had left the scene before the officers were called. The complainant did not seek medical treatment, and the incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 267 calls for service and arrested four people during the weekend.
