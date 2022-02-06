Beth Alsobrook, 60, of Paris, Texas, peacefully passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, after a brief illness.
She was born Oct. 10, 1961, to Wayne and Anne Blanton, in Austin, Texas, but spent most of her childhood years growing up in Detroit, Texas. After graduating from Detroit High School in 1980, she pursued Bachelor’s degree and then a Master’s degree in social work at East Texas State University (now Texas A&M-Commerce).
Following graduation, she worked in social services for the Texas mental health /mental retardation agency in Hopkins and Lamar counties. Beth was rewarded in her career by making a positive difference in the lives of people who needed help, but she also counted many of her clients as friends.
In September of 1998, she met Bruce Alsobrook at a friend’s gathering in Paris, Texas, although they later learned the meeting had been orchestrated by a mutual friend — Bob Alsobrook, Bruce’s father. Bruce and Beth married in November 1990. The couple moved in 1993 to a home in Sulphur Springs, Texas, where Bruce eventually became managing editor of the Sulphur Springs News-Telegram. Seven years later they adopted three children, ages 2 years, 15 months and 2 1/2 weeks, Robert Alsobrook, Daniel Alsobrook and Laura Alsobrook.
Beth was active in the North East Texas Choral Society, where she was one of the original charter members. She held numerous leadership positions on the choral group’s governing board and took great delight in helping create the beautiful music and performances the group presented twice a year.
Beth never met a stranger, and her deep interest and care for the people in her life was genuine and heartfelt. Beth loved family, and she and Bruce helped organize a large annual Blanton family reunion dinner for several years. She loved to cook and share with others. Beth often looked for the funny side of life and had an infectious laugh and quick wit. Even in difficult times, Beth often found something humorous and was quick to share it with others.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Bruce Alsobrook of Paris; their three children, Robert Alsobrook, Daniel Alsobrook and Laura Alsobrook, and granddaughter, Violet Frye; her mother, Anne Blanton of Detroit; three siblings, Joy Jobe (Danny), Jeff Blanton (Della), and Keith Blanton (Melanie); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Blanton.
A memorial graveside service will be held at Detroit Cemetery, located on South Main Street in Detroit, Texas, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help with the costs of her memorial at Donation to Beth’s Memorial.
Online condolences may be sent to the Alsobrook family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
