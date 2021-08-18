Nina LaJuan Newman was born in Deport, Texas on Sept. 16, 1940. She was born the fifth of ten siblings.
She grew up in a very musical family who spent their weekends traveling and singing as a part of the Davidson Sisters Gospel Group.
In July of 1958, LaJuan married the love of her life, Carlous Newman. They were blessed with two sons, five grandsons and 10 great-grandchildren.
Aside from her unwavering love for Jesus and her family, LaJuan loved singing, fishing, gardening and canning. She fought the good fight, kept the faith, and on Aug. 16, 2021, she walked into the presence of her Savior. She lived a life in which she loved well and was well loved.
Survivors include her husband, Carlous; children, Mike Newman and wife, Marnie and John Newman and wife, Sheila; grandsons, Jonathan Newman and wife, Ashely, David Newman and wife, Cortney, Chris Newman and wife, Brittany, Garrett Newman and wife, Kandi and Taylor Newman; great-grandsons, Christian Newman, Caleb Newman, Isaiah Newman, Jon Michael Newman, Clayton Newman, Lindsey Newman and Kolt Newman; great-granddaughters, Addison Newman and Ellen Kate Newman; brothers, Charles Davidson and wife, Linda and Jackie Davidson and wife, Suzette; sisters, Judy Booth and Laura Miller and husband, Ross; along with many nieces and nephews; and a plethora of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Smith and Tora Walker Davidson; brothers, Harold Davidson, Joe Lee Davidson and J T Davidson; and sisters, Melba Bestul, Alva Seat and Linda Hines.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.The celebration of life service will be held at Pathway International Church of God, 3905 SE Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460 on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery at Deport.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
