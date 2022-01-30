The National Weather Service and local public safety officials will host a free, virtual severe weather training class for Lamar County from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. Registration for the the Skywarn Storm Spotter Class can be found at weather.gov/fwd/shywarnmap. There is no cost to attend this class.
Intended for anyone with an interest in severe weather, established storm spotters and /or anyone who wants to learn more about severe weather threats in north and central Texas and how to be prepared, this year’s program will feature an in-depth review and study of various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. It will also highlight severe weather safety and how to report severe weather information to the National Weather Service Fort Worth Office and local public safety officials.
The Lamar County severe weather program is one of several training sessions the Fort Worth National Weather Service Office will conduct between now and March 2022. For more information, visit weather.gov/fortworth, facebook.com/NWSDallasFortWorth or @NWSFortWorth.
