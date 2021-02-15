Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Continued very cold. High 22F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow. Low 18F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.