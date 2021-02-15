Due to a power loss at our water ground storage facility the City was unable to fill our overhead storage tanks for an extended period of time, this resulted in portions of the City experiencing low water pressure, or in some cases, no water at all.
The power has been restored to the facility and personnel are in the process of returning water storage to the necessary levels. Citizens should have a return to normal water pressure when the water storage reaches the normal operating levels. As a precaution, citizens are encouraged to practice water conservation measures during this time.
