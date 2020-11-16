Ilene Wren Bryan joined loved ones on Nov. 14, 2020, as she was received by her Heavenly Father, having accepted Christ as Savior early in life.
She was born on Aug. 4, 1925, to Ila Randolph and J.W. (Buck) Phillips, in Lamesa, Texas.
Ilene became a World War II bride, marrying Lt. Bruce Wren Jr. on Christmas Day in 1944, and living in six different states before returning home to West Texas at war's end.
Ilene made her home in West Texas, Tucson, Arizona, Hugo, Oklahoma, Edmond, Oklahoma and Paris, Texas.
Ilene loved her Lord, family and work as a Sunday School teacher through the years from beginners, juniors and adults. Her favorite activities later in life were playing Skip-BO with her grandchildren and cooking them breakfast.
