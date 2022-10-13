Odessa Vanderburg, of Paris, Texas, was born to Connie Marie Sims and Herbert Stewart in Grant, Oklahoma on April 17, 1935.
She departed this world on Sept. 12, 2022.
She was married to Donald J. Vanderburg (deceased) for 71 years.
She is survived by three daughters, Becky Goza, Melany Martinez and Felecia Vanderburg. Odessa is survived by three siblings, Jane Vanderburg, Gary Tyler and Clem Tyler.
She is preceded in death by additional siblings, Winona Hall, Earline Honsinger, Kenneth
Stewart and Stanley Stewart.
Odessa was blessed with seven grandchildren, Andrea Gunderson, Kristi Pearson, Robert Talley, Rider P. Martinez, Angie Martinez (deceased), Darrell Goza and Jason Goza (deceased); 13 great-grandchildren, Caleb Talley, Sarah Talley, Lincoln Talley, Blake Gunderson, Shae Goza, Rider R. Martinez, Philip Pearson, Kamlen Pearson, Viviane Pearson, Roger Goza, Zach Goza, Lilly Goza and Camden Goza; four great-great-grandchildren, Emma Talley, Owen Gunderson, Tate Gunderson and Molly Talley.
Odessa was a strong woman who enjoyed her career, various social activities, a variety of crafting talents, gardening and fishing. Odessa was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
