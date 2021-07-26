Wiley Phillip Lamberson stepped into heaven on Friday, July 23, 2021, with his family by his side.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. The service will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Barry Boswell officiating and John and Amanda Lohrey giving the Eulogy, and Jill Hart sharing special memories. Burial will follow the service at Hopewell Cemetery.
Wiley, a member of Family Worship Center in Paris, Texas, was born on May 8, 1933 in Bennington, Oklahoma, to James Newton Lamberson and Willie Phillips Lamberson.
He attended Wilson High School in Wilson, Texas. Wiley served in the United States Army from July 22, 1955 to June, 3, 1963 as an SP4. He also served the Paris Police and Sheriff departments from June 13, 1972 to Sept. 4, 1980.
He was a deputy for one year, served as Constable of Precinct 5 for 21 and one-half years and was captain of the Sheriff’s Posse. After his retirement, he served as bailiff for one year. He also owned and operated Wiley’s Seat Cover Upholstery Shop for many years, as well as the Hopewell Store for five years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James David Lamberson and Jim Roy Lamberson; and sisters, Bobbie Foster and Betty Morrison.
He is survived by wife, Jorita, of 68 years; two daughters, Donna Boswell and husband, Barry, Darla Jones and boyfriend, Jack Latham; grandchildren, Michael Boswell and wife, Christa, Amanda Lohrey and husband, John, Steven Methven, Stephanie Boehlar and husband, Jon; great-grandchildren, Shelbey Boswell, Caleb Lohrey, Cayden Lohrey, Caidyn Boswell, Gaitz Boehlar, Makinley Boswell, Gia Boehlar; two sisters, Marie Welch and husband, Wayne, Madge Anderson; and many precious nieces and nephews.
Serving as Pallbearers are John Boehlar, Michael Boswell, Scott Cass, Larry Cope, Gene Hobs, Jack Latham, Steven Methven, Bobby Slagle and Mike Vaughn. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Gaitz Boehlar, Gia Boehlar, Caidyn Boswell, Makinley Boswell, Shelbey Boswell, Cord Crawford, Bill Lamberson, Jimmy Lamberson, Joe Lamberson, Johnny Lamberson, Thomas Lamberson, Caleb Lohrey and Cayden Lohrey.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.