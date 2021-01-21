JAN. 19 to JAN. 21
Paris Police
Department
Ashley Matilda Perez, 37: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Rodrius Ramon Morgan, 41: Violation of parole.
Ricky Dolan Chase Butler, 29: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, violation of parole.
LeBroderick Kevon Norman, 30: Driving while intoxicated, third or more, resisting arrest/search/transport.
Nicholas Trey McDowra, 33: Violation of bond/protective order, criminal trespass.
Laron DeKeith Tyson, 36: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, unlawful carrying of a weapon, terroristic threat of family/household.
Nicholas Gustavo, Saucillo, 32: Driving while intoxicated.
Gerald Russell Bridgers, 34: theft of property, less than $100 with previous conviction.
Lamar County
Sheriff’s Office
Paul Larkin Jr., 39: District court commit/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, district court commit/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Chad Russell George, 36: Violation of parole.
