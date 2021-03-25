History is filled with notable and significant events and time periods. One, however, stands head and shoulders above them all — we call it Passion Week.
This was the week, occurring somewhere between 33 AD and 35 AD, that Jesus Christ, God’s son, completed His earthly work and became the Redemptive Lamb of God that “takes away the sins of the world.” The Old Testament scriptures pointed toward it, the gospels recorded it, and the Acts and Epistles declare its message and significance.
This week began with the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, including his rejection, mock trial, crucifixion and death, and culminated with His glorious resurrection. The hope of individuals from every generation for a right relationship with God and eternity with Him depended on the work of Jesus, accomplished during this week.
East Paris Baptist Church will commemorate this week, March 29 to April 2, in a conference called “The Road to the Cross.” This series of messages will be an exposition of the Gospel of John, chapters 18 and 19, and it will incorporate a harmony of the gospels concerning the event of the crucifixion, historical background and prophetic fulfillment. This is truly an enlightening and moving experience that will make the celebration of the resurrection on Easter Sunday more meaningful than ever before.
I have had the privilege of doing this series in many churches and in many places across the country where it has received great reviews. “The Road to the Cross” has been developed into a video series that has been used in various churches where it is not presented in person.
Services will begin at 6 p.m. each evening, Monday through Friday, and everyone is invited. The scheduled messages will be as follows:
Monday, March 29 — The Garden
Tuesday, March 30 — The Religious Trial
Wednesday, March 31 — The Civil Trial
Thursday, April 1 — The Walk up the hill
Friday, April 2 — Death and Burial
East Paris Baptist Church will then celebrate Easter on April 4 with the nationally known, Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated gospel singing group, The Erwins. The Erwins will be doing a concert during the 9 a.m. Sunday school hour and then singing a few numbers during the 10 a.m. worship hour. This will be followed by a message that I have titled, borrowing from the Erwins Dove Award-winning song, “The Power of an Empty Tomb.”
Area churches in the community at large are cordially invited to join us for this powerful journey on the road to the cross.
