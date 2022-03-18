At 3:05 p.m. Thursday, a Paris police officer received a tip that a 31-year-old Paris man was at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Grand Avenue. The man was apprehended and arrested for several outstanding felony warrants, including a parole warrant, a Delta County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a Lamar County warrant for manufacture delivery controlled substance (which resulted from a Paris Police Dept. October 2021 investigation), a Lamar County warrant for evading arrest, possession of firearm by felon, unlawful possession of body armor by felon (which also resulted from the same October 2021 investigation).
During the search of the apartment, the man was charged with on view possession of firearm by felon and possession of controlled substance, suspected methamphetamine. He was booked in at the Paris Police Department and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Call results in DWI arrest
A Paris police officer responded to a call of driving while intoxicated at 9:48 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of NE Loop 286. The officer saw the vehicle bouncing from one lane to the other and conducted a traffic stop in the 3600 block of NE Loop 286.
The driver, a 58-year-old Paris man, was in possession of an open alcoholic beverage and told officers he was drinking before driving, police said. The man’s criminal history revealed a prior conviction of felony driving while intoxicated third or more. He was booked into the Paris Police Department on the same charge.
Calls for service: The Paris Police Department responded to 88 calls for service and arrested five people Thursday.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
