FEB. 18 to FEB. 20
Paris Police
Department
Tyrelle Emanuel Lewis, 17: Burglary of a vehicle.
Jeffery Gerod Mondy, 33: Possession of a controlled usbstance, penalty group 1, less than
1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Haley Leigh-Ann Magnuson, 28: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Kerry Larnez Ollerson, 42: Violation of parole.
Ray Austin Griffin, 37: Assault of family/hosuehold member with previous conviction.
