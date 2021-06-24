Blood supply remains in dire straits across North, Central and East Texas. The shortage is described as the worst seen in 30 years by longtime blood banking professionals. Carter BloodCare strongly urges Texans to give blood for other Texans.
The Paris Chapter No. 5 Order of the Eastern Star will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2445 N. Main St. in the parking lot of Atwoods, on the Carter BloodCare bus. For information or to schedule an appointment, call Karen Worthy at 903-227-0098.
Appointments are encouraged. Donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online at carterbloodcare.org on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. If donors had a Covid-19 vaccination, they are still eligible to donate blood.
Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently and there is no upper age limit. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
