Paris police responded to a business burglary in the 700 block of 19th Street SE at 8:28 a.m. Thursday. The complainant reported that when he arrived for work, he noticed several items missing. He found someone had pried the back door open and while inside, attempted to steal a vehicle.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 103 calls for service on Thursday.
