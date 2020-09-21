Good morning, Red River Valley!
The National Weather Service is calling for a wet couple of days as Tropical Storm Beta runs ashore in the Gulf. Isolated to scattered light showers are expected through mid-morning before more widespread showers later in the day and into tonight. It is possible we'll see some sun off and on today, and if we do, that will help boost the high temperature above 72 degrees. Expect a mostly cloudy day, gusty day as winds come from the east northeast at 10 to 15 mph. The chance for rain is 70%. That will increase to 90% tonight as thunderstorms become possible. The low will fall to around 63.
Rain chances will continue through Tuesday. Chances of seeing a thunderstorm are about 80% as the high gets back only to around 70 degrees. East winds are expected at 10 mph. Rain chances will fall to around 50% for Tuesday night, which is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a low around 62.
Stay dry and enjoy your Monday!
