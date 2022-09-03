Donald Ray Jumper, 64, of Deport, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Donald was born in Paris, Texas on June 5, 1958 to Donald and Margaret Buckner Jumper.
He worked as a Plumber. He loved to be a big jokester, telling jokes and riding motorcycles.
He is survived by his children, Brittany Arnold and husband, Chris, Tiffany Briscoe and fiancé, Donald Sward; grandchildren, Rayce and Jayce Briscoe, River, Forrest and Cove Arnold; brother, Earl Dean Jumper; sisters, Gerri Warren and Wanda Bayley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jeremy Jumper; his daughter, Angel Jumper.
Online condolences may be sent to the Jumper family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
