Thomas Paul Cobb Jr. lovingly known as "Bud", passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the home of Kirk Cobb and wife, Jo Ann, in Torreon, New Mexico.
The family would like to extend special thanks and gratitude to Kirk and Jo Ann for the loving care that was provided to Bud over the last few years of his life. Also, the family would like to recognize Timothy Carlson, for the special friendship and loving care he provided to Bud.
Bud was preceded in death by parents, Thomas Paul Cobb Senior and Edna Jowell; sister, Aurelia Ann Nelson; and brother, Joe Paul Cobb.
Bud is survived by his wife, Judy of 62 years; children, Kirk Cobb and wife; Jo Ann, of Torreon, New Mexico, Andrew Cobb and wife, Jill, of Paris, Texas, Brian Cobb and wife, Brianna, of Amarillo, Texas and Kathryn Miller, of Paris Texas; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bud was born on Sept. 2, 1937, in Brownfield, Texas. The family moved to Lubbock in 1944.
He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1955 and graduated from Texas Tech University in 1960. Bud farmed and ranch most of his adult life in New Mexico and Texas.
Graveside services will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Lubbock, Texas on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 10 a.m.
