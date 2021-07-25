Every muscle fiber in my legs is on fire. Every step I take on the hot pavement under the glare of the Texas sun fuels the pain. But I can’t stop. If I stop, I’m not sure I’ll make it home because I don’t know that I can make my legs move again. After a leg day workout, it took nearly a half mile of brisk walking before it felt like I had full control of my legs. Stopping is not an option.
As you likely guessed, I’ve been working out lately. I want to improve my body and improve my health, so I set myself on a 90-day course to build muscle and trim fat. I used to weigh 340 pounds, and I was morbidly obese. I’ve kept my weight off — 170 pounds — for five years now, and I’ve decided the time has come to transform my body yet again. Sure, I’m 40, and it’s more difficult now to build muscle than when I was younger, but it’s not impossible.
Six days a week, I do a daily 3-mile brisk walk that I break into two parts. The first happens after lunch, around 1 p.m., when I’ll walk between 1.5 and 1.8 miles. Depending on the outside temperature, I’ll walk between 20 and 25 minutes with the goal to keep my heart rate at about 150 beats per minute. The second part happens later after my workout for 1.7 miles as I walk the length of the street I live on, again aiming for that 150 bpm target.
For my at-home workouts, I bought some dumbbells. Less than three weeks into this 90-day test run, I’ve already returned to the store for heavier weights. I alternate between a few reps with heavier weights and more reps with lighter weights to increase both strength and endurance. I spend two days a week on my upper body, two on legs and two on core.
I’ve also cleaned up my diet and incorporated more protein to ensure I have what I need to actually build muscle.
I’ve been doing this for 20 days, and I already feel the difference. I used to get very tired around 2 to 2:30 p.m., and I’ve noticed I don’t anymore. I have more energy. I breathe better and deeper. I’m getting stronger. Lifting my 80-pound daughter off the couch to take her to bed is much easier than it was a few months ago. I’ve even started running during my walk.
These changes may seem less than impressive, but I’m quite impressed. I feel like I’m doing pretty well for a guy who broke his back in 2006, who once smoked up to two packs of nonfilter cigarettes a day and who used to be morbidly obese. If time travel was a real thing, I guarantee 40-year-old me would whup up on 27-year-old me.
I think about that often when I’m out there under the sun, legs burning on my walk. Yet, no matter how bad my muscles ache, it never hurts as badly as I did overall in my 20s. I couldn’t breathe then. I easily got winded just walking two blocks. Carrying all that excess weight on two lower back vertebrae broken in a three-story fall often meant I couldn’t lift my own legs to get out of the shower. My wife helped dry me off and get me out. Some days she had to help me get from the car to the front door because we had three small steps I couldn’t climb by myself.
That path was not good. If I had not taken control of my health, of my life, I don’t know that I would have lived to be 40. And if I did, it would only be with the assistance of medication. Probably lots of it. That is a reality for many of us.
The good news is, we have the power to transform ourselves. No one else can do it for us. It took me a while, but I learned how to eat to live instead of living to eat. My weight literally fell off. I’ve kept it off because I’m not dieting. I’m eating the right amount of the right foods that work for my body. I’m learning how to eat a little differently again because I need enough macronutrients to build muscle — and that takes a lot more food than I’m used to eating.
If you’re tired of being tired or overweight or stressed out, take the reins. Change your life. Some days will hurt more than others, but you’ll be glad you took every step when you see — and feel — the results.
