Thomas Newman Low, 87, went to be with his Lord, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at his residence. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at East Post Oak Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Henry Blackmon and the Rev. Fred Fangio officiating. Burial will follow in East Post Oak Cemetery, with Jerald Williams, James Normandin, Blake Heatherly, Mark Bates, Johnie Lee and Daryl Vaughn serving as pallbearers. The U.S. Army Detail from Fort Hood will render military honors. The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
He was born on July 21, 1933 in Addielou Community, a son of Thomas Edgar and Martha Eliza Turk Low. When he was 4 yrs old they moved to the East Post Oak Community where his parents bought a store and a gas station. He went to school in East Post Oak to the eighth grade and he graduated from Blossom High School and served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was stationed at Fort Hood and served from May 14, 1953 till May 13, 1955. He was a member of the East Post Oak Missionary Baptist Church and he also was a former member of Springlake Baptist Church. Thomas was a Master Mason and worked for the Texas Department of Transportation from 1979 and retired in 1995.
He loved camping, fishing, traveling and was avid about keeping up his property. In his younger days he loved riding motorcycles. He was a wonderful singer and in his youth he was a member of a quartet that went around the community singing.
Thomas married the former Betty Bates on Oct. 12, 1952 in Hope, Arkansas. She survives.
He is also survived by daughter, Terri Normandin and husband, James; grandchildren, Jerald Williams and wife, Krissy, of Mabank and Katie Williams and fiance’, Blake Heatherly, of Aubrey; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Williams, Abigail and Madison Williams, Hagan Dupree, Caleb Dupree, Kally Dupree and Jacie Dupree; great-great-grandchild, Branson Dupree; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Nolan (Tommy) Low; his parents, Thomas and Martha Low; brother, Asa Low; and two sisters, Pearl Mills and Geneva Lee.
The family wishes to express thanks to Dr. Ganguly, Signature Home Health, Waterford Hospice and private caretakers, Debbie, Mandy, Jennifer and Sandy.
