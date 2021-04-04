Amid the tumultuous and chaotic times brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, Prairiland ISD has remained steadfast in its commitment to our number one goal: keeping our students’ education first and foremost.
When this devastating disease hit hard during spring break of 2020, the Prairiland administration and staff went into overdrive and handled the crisis without missing a beat. Mandates were met and learning continued thanks to handling remote learning successfully. It was no easy task for the educators or the students, but everyone in the school district stepped up to meet the challenge. With cautious, safety-minded planning, our administration came up with strategies to make coming back to school a feasible possibility.
I am proud to say that at Prairiland we have been able to keep our school open for the entire 2020-21 school year because of conscientious implementation of safety protocol. By following guidelines set by the state and remaining vigilant with precautionary measures, I feel that our school has done an excellent job in providing for the needs of our students’ safety while at the same time providing for their educational growth. This hasn’t been an easy situation to deal with, but I am extremely proud of how my entire school district has accepted and met the challenge presented with this pandemic.
It has been heartwarming and bolstering to see after-school activities still taking place and school classroom activity maintaining normalcy as much as possible for our students. I know we owe the biggest part of our success in handling this situation to the flexibility, thoroughness, and collaborative efforts of our faculty and staff. It’s just impressive what can be accomplished when everyone works together for a common goal. Our overall infection rate for students at Prairiland has been approximately 3%, allowing us to remain open for school without any closing time.
As for our classroom education, teachers are staying on track and making the best of this present situation. We have been fortunate to keep our school open and students are responding and adhering to guidelines. To this point, after a year of Covid-19, progress in the classroom is on target and teachers are preparing the students just as they would under normal circumstances.
One really important issue that we are dealing with here at Prairiland is our $7.5 million bond, and the great news is that there will be no tax hike. Because of the six solar farms being built in our district, our taxable value will be increased tremendously. When that value hits the books, the existing tax rate will generate an extra $7.5 million, which will be used to improve our various campuses. We will be able to build classrooms at Blossom Elementary and at the junior high, as well as make other improvements throughout the district on all our campuses. We are really trying to emphasize to our voters that there will be no tax hike and that this bond will not cost the taxpayers anything. We are encouraging our voters to support this bond because it will help our entire school district.
Our extracurricular activities have been going strong, although monitored closely according to TEA regulations. At the high school level, our sports’ teams have done well with the volleyball team earning a bi-district championship, girls’ basketball team earning third in district, and Skyler Johnson placing sixth and Emaly Sneed placing ninth at the state powerlifting event. Edward Banda earned a regional berth in cross country.
In FFA news, we are extremely proud that Reese Bassano has been elected as president of our district. Our Beta club is still one of the best in the state. Of course, this year they have competed virtually but have been successful nonetheless. Brooks Morrison is the presiding president of the Texas Beta organization. In state competition, Carsen Cox, Addi Brown, and Chloe Vandeavor placed second in special talent, and Cox placed third in mathematics. The team of Cox, Tyler Brunson, Libby Stowell and Andrew Stemen placed third in problem solving, with Justin Eudy placing first and Brown placing third in mixed media. Also, Amber Rowland placed third in jewelry design. Shawonna Rhoades, Beta sponsor, organized a district-wide event where over 800 angels were taken care of during the Christmas season.
Olivia Stiles made the all-star cast at the district One Act Play contest. Also, in recent UIL competitions, Ty Hostetler won second in computer science and third in social studies and current events.
In other news around our district, we have seen success academically at the junior high with several science students making it to regional with their science projects. In the Region 8 science fair competition, Emma Morton and Callan Bridges placed first, Mackee O’Neal placed second, and Lucas Cox, Preslie Jernigan and Kylie Fox won third. The seventh grade girls were district champions in volleyball this year and were district runner-up in basketball. The eighth grade girls were district runner-up in volleyball. Our girls’ cross country team placed third, and Austin Young place third as an individual at the district cross country meet.
In an essay contest for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Isabella McClain placed second and Vanessa Anderson placed third. Our Prairiland Junior High Band has had a successful year as well and recently received a 1st Division rating at the Pre UIL Invitational at New Boston High School.
Here at Prairiland, we are most interested in making sure that our school district ensures the opportunity for our students to prepare for college or a career in the 21st-century job market. Our business is the preparation of young minds to think, to know and to become product young adults; we are just trying to prepare the students how to think, not what to think. Even with all the obstacles we have faced this year, I can’t brag enough about our school district. When I am wearing my school logo somewhere, I am proud to tout our red, white and blue, especially after seeing how everyone, students and staff, has come together to make this year as successful as possible. I definitely have a new sense of pride for Prairiland for weathering this rough patch like champions.
Our present goal is to see this school year to fruition with our students making progress in the educational process. After all, I still strongly feel that everything we do is directed toward the improvement of each student academically as well as keeping our school environment safe as we protect the welfare of our students. We are going to be OK; our entire school district is going to be OK, and our students will continue to be learners today and leaders tomorrow.
