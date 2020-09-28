Betty Joyce McGuire, age 80, of Gladewater, passed away on Sept. 27, 2020, at her residence.
Ms. McGuire was born on June 13, 1940, in Bagwell, to Merton D. and Cora Smith McGuire. She was a 1959 graduate of Paris High School.
Moving to Grand Prairie in 1961 she began attending the Skyline United Pentecostal Church, where she was organist and Sunday School teacher for 33 years.
In 1993, after 25 years with the Sun Oil Company, Betty retired to Gladewater where she had a home built.
She attended Abundant Life Church and continued to enjoy country living, traveling and visits to and from family and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dorothy McGuire Christian, Mildred McGuire Watson and Billie McGuire Worley; and one brother, Byron G. McGuire.
Survivors include one brother, Howard Douglas McGuire and wife, Maurine; and one sister, Mary Loyce McGuire, all of Gladewater; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, all who loved her dearly.
The family will receive friends on Oct. 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Clarksville Funeral Home. Graveside services are set for 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2020, at Old Shamrock Cemetery with the Rev. Michael McGuire officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers are Zach Renfro, Tyler Renfro, Calvin Stogsdill, Josh McGuire, Josh Caldwell and Mark Caldwell.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
