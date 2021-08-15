Country legend John Conlee, a.k.a. Mr. Rose Colored Glasses, a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, will be performing at 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris.
During Conlee’s over 40 year career in country music, he has brought to audiences such classic songs as: "Rose Colored Glasses" (John's signature song), "Friday Night Blues," "Backside of 30," "Common Man," "Miss Emily's Picture," "I Don't Remember Lovin' You," and more.
Overall, there have been 32 single releases throughout the years with 26 of them charting in the top 20 or better. Eight of those 26 have reached the coveted No. 1 spot on the national country charts.
Conlee's fans are excited that he has returned to radio with singles "Walkin' Behind The Star"and “Bread and Water,” released on his own Rose Colored Records Label.
“Walkin’ Behind the Star” was written by Nashville recording veterans Ronnie Scaife and Pil Thomas, and the lyrics were inspired by Phil's grandfather and great-grandfather, both of whom served in their local sheriff's department. The song had yet to be cut until recent events made it timely. The song was pitched to the Grand Ole Opry star, who was touched by the song’s honesty.
“Recent deadly attacks against the people who keep us safe is unprecedented in America, and I wanted to sing this song in honor of their sacrifice and willingness to serve,” Conlee said.
This CD, along with his newest CD, “Classics 3,” features new material along with many of Conlee's latter classics.
Conlee recently celebrated the 42nd anniversary of his breakthrough hit “Rose Colored Glasses” and can be found on tour throughout 2021 as well as on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, where he has been a member since 1981.
Tickets available online at www.itickets.com or call 800-965-9324.
