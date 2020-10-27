Oct. 23 to Oct. 27
Structure Fire/Alarm
Oct. 23
6:34 to 6:59 a.m., 536 Bonham St.
10:24 to 10:34 a.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
11:45 a.m. to 12:06 p.m., 26 2nd St. NE.
Oct. 24
9 to 9:08 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
9:38 to 9:51 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
Grass/Brush Fire
Oct. 24
3:41 to 3:43 p.m., 472 FM 1500.
First Responder
Oct. 23
1:09 to 1:32 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
3:15 to 3:29 p.m., 2115 Culbertson St.
3:32 to 3:48 p.m., 604 E. Price St.
4:17 to 4:42 p.m., 485 25th St. NE
5:45 to 5:47 p.m., 2115 Culbertson St.
5:51 to 6:01 p.m., 1149 6th St. NE.
8:14 to 8:16 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
9:20 to 9:38 p.m., 1742 Tudor St.
Oct. 24
8:46 to 9:08 a.m., 2130 College St.
3:12 to 3:28 p.m., 720 32nd St. NE.
Oct. 25
2:27 to 3:21 a.m., 7641 FM 1497.
10:55 to 11:18 a.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
12:18 to 12:34 p.m., 635 Medalist Drive.
1:02 to 1:21 p.m., 635 Medalist Drive.
3 to 3:21 p.m., 1715 N. Main St.
Oct. 26
8:47 to 9:04 a.m., 985 34th St. NE.
10:40 to 10:57 a.m., 2625 40th St. SE.
12:24 to 12:51 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
Oct. 27
4:18 to 4:39 a.m., 540 9th St. Se.
5:24 to 5:48 a.m., 955 34th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
Oct. 24
10:07 to 10:49 a.m., 1st Street SW/W. Washington St.
7:38 to 7:46 p.m., 7th Street SW/Grand Avenue.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Oct.23
2:10 to 3:05 p.m., 600 Evergreen St.
Public Service
Oct. 25
8:34 to 8:48 a.m., 331 11th St. NE.
10:41 to 10:57 p.m., 536 Bonham St.
Oct. 26
9:49 a.m., to 12;15 p.m., 101 Broadway St., Clarksville.
5:43 p.m., to 3:04 a.m., 1365 W. Austin St.
Oct. 27
5:22 to 5:48 a.m., 1801 Lamar Ave.
