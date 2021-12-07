Duane Everett Wilkinson, 88, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman.
The family will schedule a memorial service at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mr. Wilkinson, the son of Raymond Wilkinson and Gladys Rice Wilkinson, was born on May 16, 1933, in Brawley, California.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was a farmer and worked in his machine shop in California. Duane moved to Paris in 1966, where he went to work with his father-in-law in the pig farming business. In 1969, he began working at the Campbell Soup Company where he retired. He also owned and operated Camp Paris and worked for Luther Towers at the Yamaha Shop.
His hobbies included a passion for building things, repairing things and woodworking. There wasn’t anything Duane couldn’t make, repair, or put together.
His parents; a son, Bart “Speedy” Wilkinson; an infant sister; and a brother, Gary Wilkinson, preceded him in death.
Survivors include two daughters, Penny Wilkinson, of Paris and Tori Little and husband, Tim, of Powderly; a sister, Linda Noordman and husband, Dutch, of California; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, along with his two beloved dogs, Daisy and Sissy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue, 601 CR 43340, Paris, TX 75462.
