The Paris/Lamar County Health District is reporting 13 additional Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total case count for Lamar County to 483 confirmed cases since reporting began in March. Of the total, 476 are community spread and seven are travel related.

Today's cases include eight females ages 6, 16, 22, 23, 26, 46, 56 and 66 and five males, ages 25, 42, 43, 58 and 79.

There have been 15 deaths to date in Lamar County with 305 recoveries and 163 active Covid-19 cases.

A breakdown of total cases follows.

0-9            3 male                5 female

10-19       9 male                18 female

20-29-    40 male               66 females

30-39-    33 males             53 females

40-49     18 male               47 females

50-59     40 males             42 females

60-69     25 males             32 females

70-79     12 males              24 females

80 +         7 males                8 females

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

