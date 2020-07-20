The Paris/Lamar County Health District is reporting 13 additional Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total case count for Lamar County to 483 confirmed cases since reporting began in March. Of the total, 476 are community spread and seven are travel related.
Today's cases include eight females ages 6, 16, 22, 23, 26, 46, 56 and 66 and five males, ages 25, 42, 43, 58 and 79.
There have been 15 deaths to date in Lamar County with 305 recoveries and 163 active Covid-19 cases.
A breakdown of total cases follows.
0-9 3 male 5 female
10-19 9 male 18 female
20-29- 40 male 66 females
30-39- 33 males 53 females
40-49 18 male 47 females
50-59 40 males 42 females
60-69 25 males 32 females
70-79 12 males 24 females
80 + 7 males 8 females
