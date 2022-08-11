Dr. Tim Walker, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Blossom, invites the public to join the congregation in reading the entire Bible in just 90 days.
The program, developed a few years ago, has facilitated hundreds of thousands of people across the world to read the Bible cover to cover.
Ted Cooper of Houston designed this reading plan, moving from agnostic to an active member of a Houston church.
“The plan is simple,” said Walker. “Read the Bible for 12 pages each day, and in 90 days you will have read the entire Bible. You set your own time for reading. A 90 Day Bible is provided (hard copy or online), so you can read from anywhere anytime, and most languages.
“This is not a Bible study, but reading this way gives you a great overview of the best-selling book in America, and much of the world,” Walker added.
Attendance or membership in Blossom FUMC is not required, though everyone is welcome to join the congregation.
