*Note: An issue with vote counting in the online poll was resolved Wednesday afternoon, and all votes cast were counted.
Kardadrion Coulter has been selected in an online public poll as the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week.
Coulter was absolutely instrumental in helping the Patriots secure a hard-fought, come-from-behind victory in their Week 1 game against Alba Golden. With the game hanging in the balance, Coulter recovered a fumble along his team’s own goal line and ran it back 99 yards for a late touchdown to reclaim the lead for Prairiland.
