Area drivers will have to drive a little bit further to turn around on State Loop 286 as four median crossovers undergo removal with traffic averted to farther exits.

Workers will close the medians at 31st Street Northeast, 29th Street Northeast, State Spur 139 and Clement Road, extend the westbound left-turn lane at Collegiate Street and pour new pavement to the westbound FM 195 exit ramp, according to a Texas Department of Transportation news release.

