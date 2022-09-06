Area drivers will have to drive a little bit further to turn around on State Loop 286 as four median crossovers undergo removal with traffic averted to farther exits.
Workers will close the medians at 31st Street Northeast, 29th Street Northeast, State Spur 139 and Clement Road, extend the westbound left-turn lane at Collegiate Street and pour new pavement to the westbound FM 195 exit ramp, according to a Texas Department of Transportation news release.
Construction for the project, valued at more than $825,000, began Aug. 22 by contractor D.L. Lennon and will be completed by January 2023.
Businesses affected include companies near Home Depot, Animal Hospital of Paris, Tractor Supply Company, Paris Ford Lincoln Inc. and Paris Farm and Ranch.
“We’re doing that at the request of the city,” said Tim McAlavy, public information officer for TxDOT’s Paris district. “They had a concern with the number of accidents occurring by people using those crossovers.”
After construction, drivers will have to turn around at Pine Mill Road, Collegiate Street, FM 195 and 20th Street Northeast, and Stillhouse Road, respectively.
TxDOT advised drivers to watch for road crews and to expect delays during commutes. A release states that construction and lane closures are subject to change due to weather and other unexpected circumstances.
“We do feel it will reduce the number of serious injury crashes on the loop,” McAlavy said.
TxDOT’s Paris district currently has 450 construction projects underway or about to begin in Lamar, Red River, Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt and Rains counties.
There are 53 projects underway or about to begin in Lamar County alone, worth $28,393,025, with the entire loop and all major highway systems and major farm-to-market roads to undergo construction, according to TxDOT’s Project Tracker website.
