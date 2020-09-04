Reba Fay Neely, 85, of Paris passed away on Sunday Aug. 30, 2020, at her home.
A memorial service has been scheduled at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Brandon Teague officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before service from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Reba was born on Jan. 25, 1935, in Coleman, Texas, a daughter of Albert Jackson and Pearl Jane Dodson Griffith.
She was married to Robert Neely and he preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and a hard working lady, known for her hay throwing and a gate opener.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson, Jamie Lindsey; and great-granddaughter, Makaylah.
She is survived by children, Carol Wood, and Rickey Wood and wife, Katrina; grandchildren, Paul Lindsey, Casey Wood, Peter Gilpin, Nick Gilpin and Crystal; great-grandchildren, Cecelia, Logan, Lacey, Troy, Leighann and Shawna Lindsey and Leilani; two great-great-grandchildren; and a twin sister, Rita Whitte.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
