Aikin Elementary art teacher Cheri Lewis entered fourth-grader Philip Reyes into the annual student art contest award program hosted by Texas Rural Education Association. This contest took place this spring and consisted of three different grade categories.
This year’s topic was “TREA: Every Student Matters, Every Moment Counts.” It was recommended that students create strong, simple and colorful designs that will deliver the most visual impact for their message.
Philip was entered into the Grades 3 to 5 category and placed second among other Texas art students. For winning second place, he was awarded a plaque and a $300 check.
