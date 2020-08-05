On Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Luveter Dean Hicks, entered into eternal rest at the age of 92. Mrs. Hicks was born on Sept. 4, 1927, in Sylvan, Texas, to the parentage of the late Ophelia and Laura Dean.
She married Robert Dob Hicks. They raised four sons, Curtis, Robert Jr., Johnny Floyd and Luther; and two daughters, Delois and Laura.
She was a retiree of Campbell Soup Company, working there for 18 years. Mrs. Hicks was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Curtis Hicks and Delois Rollerson; brother, J. R. Dean; and sister, Pauline Barr.
She is survived by her four children, Laura McCalister, Robert Jr. Hicks (Linda), of Paris, Texas, Johnny Floyd Hicks (Susan), of Hugo, Oklahoma and Luther Hicks (Elizabeth), of Paris, Texas; her sister, Mary Randall (Bobby), of Toco, Texas; brothers, Willie Dean, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Charles Dean, of Pittsburg, Texas. She also leaves to cherish her memory, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Maxey Funeral Home Chapel, 643 3rd Street, NE at 11 a.m. The Rev. Doris L. Smith will serve as Eulogist. Interment will follow at Restlawn Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
