Rita Jane Haynes, 76, passed away at her home in Paris, Texas, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, with her family by her side. Rita was born Sept. 26, 1944, in Shoemaker, California, to James L. “Jimmy” Norris and Mary Elizabeth Raper Norris. She married Billy “Bill” Merle Haynes on Sept. 26, 1964, in Paris, Texas. Rita worked as a consultant for Norcross Software Association, as well as Paris Junior College Business School. She and her mother operated the Kountry Korner Ceramic Paints and Hobby Supplies Shop. She also worked for First National Bank for many years. Rita was also a member of the Paris & Professional Women’s Club and a member of the Red River Valley Fair Association.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; James Norris and Mary Norris, a sister Elizabeth Sherwood, and a brother-in-law, Thomas Sherwood.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Bill; her daughter, Tammy Riley and husband, Mike, of Anderson, South Carolina; a grand-daughter, Mallory Matney of Anderson, South Carolina; and two brothers, Timothy Norris of Paris, Texas, and Richard Norris of Simms, Texas, and Lisa Kelley.
Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m., a.m. at the Fair Grounds in Paris, Texas. Funeral service will be Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Fair Grounds (at the outside stage area), with Wade White officiating. Internment will be at Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Service arrangements are provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas.
