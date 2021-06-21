Linda Kay Lewis, 56, of Powderly, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at home.
She was born on Jan. 8, 1965, in Dallas, a daughter of David and Maxine Whitson Lewis.
Mrs. Lewis is survived by children and spouses, Belinda Young and Jason, Eddie George and Taylor and Cody George and Christy; grandchildren, Courtney Young, Cory Young and Colton Young and Shyanne, Paisley George, Ayzlie George, Charley George, Augustus George; great-grandchildren, Olivia Pearl, Stratton, Jasper and Willa; brother and spouse, Arthur and Bonita Lewis; sister, Mary Gilmore; special nephews and niece, Joseph Lewis, Jacob Lewis and Cecily Seegers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandson, Briggs Young; sister, Shirley Lewis; and niece, Jodie Copeland.
Services are under the direction of the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
