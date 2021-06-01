MAY 29 to JUNE 1
FD Assist EMS
May 29
4:05 to 4:28 p.m., 4225 Lamar Ave.
10:02 to 10:25 p.m., 1335 26th St. NE.
May 30
6:33 to 8:12 a.m., 9694 Highway 82 E.
2:36 to 2:43 p.m., 2240 College St.
6:50 to 7:18 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
May 31
3:24 to 3:32 p.m., 3398 Clarksville St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
May 29
7:11 to 8:04 a.m., 2205 Park St.
8:19 to 8:40 a.m., 2205 Park St.
11:06 to 11:26 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
May 31
9:31 to 9:38 a.m., 606 S. Church St.
11:56 a.m. to 12:13 p.m., 2545 Ballard Drive.
12:29 to 12:38 p.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
2:58 to 3:34 p.m., 835 Cedar St.
7:27 to 8:05 p.m., 800 W. Center St.
First Responder-Paris
May 29
8:24 to 8:42 a.m., 2310 W. Sherman St.
12:41 to 1:01 p.m., 248 2nd St. SW.
12:48 to 12:54 p.m., 4800 Lamar Ave.
8:19 to 8:37 p.m., 605 W. cherry St.
May 30
6 to 6:23 a.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
2:04 to 2:31 p.m., 765 Grove St.
4:05 to 4:20 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
10:14 to 10:38 p.m., 200 13th St. SE.
11:04 to 11:52 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
May 31
1:54 to 2:20 a.m., 1922 Hubbard St.
12:41 to 12:59 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.
4:40 to 5:01 p.m., 617 5th St. NE.
June 1
12:39 to 12:48 a.m., 4435 Pine Mill Road.
Public Service
May 29
10:43 to 10:52 a.m., 1731 Margaret St.
May 31
11:41 to 11:58 a.m., 450 4th St. Sw.
