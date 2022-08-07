Detroit ISD logo.png

DETROIT - In its last meeting before the 2022-2023 school year begins, Detroit ISD board members plan to discuss the district’s professional development plan, tax rates for the school year and the Detroit ISD employee and student handbooks at its 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting in the high school library.

The district also plans to review a new Head Start agreement between Detroit ISD and Clarksville ISD and set policies and procedures for the program. The board has plans to address property casualty insurance, the appraisal calendar and appraisers. Items on the consent agenda include the financial and superintendent reports, where test scores for the district will be announced.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.