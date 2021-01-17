JAN. 14 to JAN. 16
Paris Police Department
Dion Daniel Wymore, 35: Violation of parole.
Brittany Denise Patterson, 30: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 400 grams, possession of marijuana, 5 to 50 pounds, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, theft of a firearm.
Fredricus Reed, 29: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 400 grams, possession of marijuana, 5 to 50 pounds, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, theft of a firearm, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams (two counts), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams in a drug free zone.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Machensy Rae Harrelson, 20: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Taylor M. Mauldin, 32: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Antonia Marie Garrard, 39: Distict court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
