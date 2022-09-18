Adult & Teen Challenge of East Texas celebrated its success with addiction recovery through faith in Jesus Christ at a fundraiser gala Thursday night that saw hundreds of students, former students and supporters gather at Love Civic Center for an evening of fellowship, music, testimonies and worship.
Several graduates, including those from the Deport men’s center and the Clarksville women’s center, shared testimonies about how they were delivered from various types of drug addictions during their time at the Christian rehabilitation center.
“This program teaches you more than just how to get off of drugs,” women’s center graduate Jodi Janci said after receiving her graduation certificate on stage. “It teaches you how to be brand new from the inside out.
“I just want to thank you guys for being here tonight to help support us because this ministry is powerful,” she said. “It changes lives to live for and to serve the Lord.”
Earlier, Texas Adult and Teen Challenge executive director Greg Ambroson noted that in just over a year, since the organization took over the East Texas center from Texas Dream Center and pastor Ray Evers, and his wife, Pat, that the center has seen more than 100 people pass through its doors in Deport and in Clarksville.
“We have been able to help minister to them, give them a roof over their head and to help them, most importantly, to grow past their physical challenges,” Ambroson said. “Everytime Jesus comes on the scene, something gets better, and I know that Jesus is on the scene at Adult & Teen Challenge. Just the way he turned water into wine, he turns darkness into light.”
Perhaps the most reassurance about the work going on in Deport and in Clarksville came from Samuel Evers, senior pastor at Pathway International Church of God in Paris and son of former Texas Dream Center director Ray Evers.
“Aren’t you glad we get a front row seat tonight to see just how big our God really is,” Evers said after describing how Adult & Teen Challenge came to Deport and took over the Texas Dream Center operation when his father retired in November 2020.
The pastor then shared the numerous ways to support the ministry by either sponsoring a student with a $35 monthly donation or by contributing to the local ministry at www.tctexas.org/donate.
Evers noted that the Clarksville Center is in need of a kitchen upgrade, the completion of classroom and dormitory space, computer upgrades, an ice machine and a security and surveillance system while the Deport center needs a new roof, walk-in freezer repairs, a chapel audio and visual system, computer upgrades and exterior repairs, among other things.
Adult & Teen Challenge provide programs that last between 12 and 18 months with a curriculum focused on discipleship and evangelism and centered on God’s Word, the Bible. A statewide organization, centers are also located for men in Brenham, Corpus Christi, the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Houston and San Antonio; for women in Houston and San Antonio and for adolescents in Bastrop and Hutto.
