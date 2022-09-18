A&C fundraiser.jpg

Adult & Teen Challenge of East Texas celebrated its success with addiction recovery through faith in Jesus Christ at a fundraiser gala Thursday night that saw hundreds of students, former students and supporters gather at Love Civic Center for an evening of fellowship, music, testimonies and worship.

Several graduates, including those from the Deport men’s center and the Clarksville women’s center, shared testimonies about how they were delivered from various types of drug addictions during their time at the Christian rehabilitation center.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

