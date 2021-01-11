Death Notices For Tuesday, January 12, 2021 Jan 11, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Philip E. Clark, 81, of Paris, died on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021; Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Juliann Wood, of Bogata died on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021; Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Death Notice Juliann Wood Funeral Home Philip E. Clark Paris Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Coronavirus News Paris-Lamar County Health District reports 3 new Covid-19 deaths Paris-Lamar County Health District reports 1 death, 205 new cases of Covid-19 Covid-19 surge top topic for Fannin County commissioners, free testing continues Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Events Jan 12 Paris Kiwanis Club Tue, Jan 12, 2021 Jan 16 Book signing with Reavis Z. Wortham Sat, Jan 16, 2021 Jan 16 Book Signing with Reavis Z. Wortham Sat, Jan 16, 2021 Free Jan 19 Paris Kiwanis Club Tue, Jan 19, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMichael family sells Jemasco to private equity firmFamily Video announces closureDavid RedusVaccine rollout continues in Red River Valley, some counties still waitingPOLICE BRIEFS: Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine arrestDr. Henry Wesley GriffinPOLICE BRIEFS: AR-15 stolen from vehicleKaren Walters BrooksParis Regional Medical Center receives Covid-19 vaccinesPOLICE BRIEFS: Man reports assault by three women Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedTrump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
