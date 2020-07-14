Fifteen new Covid -19 cases are being reported today by the Paris/Lamar County Health District, bringing the total count to 433 since reporting began in March.
The demographics of today's report by gender and age will be included in a Wednesday report.
A total 14 deaths have been reported since March. As of today, 269 positives have recovered and there are 150 active Covid-19 cases.
The Paris-Lamar County Health District urges all Lamar County residents to adhere to the CDC and State of Texas guidelines to help stop the spread of this highly contagious virus:
Individuals may not be in a group larger than 10 individuals (including those within the individual’s household). Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household. Minimizing in-person contact includes maintaining 6 feet of separation from individuals. When maintaining 6 feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks or face coverings, washing or sanitizing hand frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects.
