Wendy’s is coming to Paris, and the restaurant will be located on Lamar Avenue across from Chick-fil-A on property that now houses the gymnasium and family life center of the First Assembly of God Church, 3475 Lamar Ave.
“Wendy’s is extremely excited to announce we are bringing our world famous hamburgers and Frosty’s, as well as our complete menu, to Paris,” said Eileen Eilert, division marketing manager, in email correspondence Wednesday. “Wendy’s has been wanting to be in the Paris market for a long time, and we believe the synergy of Lamar Avenue is a perfect fit for our brand and the community. Look for us to be open in March (2022).”
The announcement came after The Paris News contacted Wendy’s headquarters with an inquiry after learning from a church official that the fast food restaurant would be opening a franchise here.
Eilert named Glen J. Brandeburg, president of Stonewall Road Restaurant Group of Dallas, as franchise owner. When contacted, Brandeburg said in email correspondence that he was out of the office and would not be available for comment until next week.
Upon learning the property transfer would be handled by a third party company, The Paris News reached out to Keason Martin, who submitted a successful zoning request on behalf of the church in October 2020. At a May meeting this year, Paris Planning & Zoning approved a preliminary plat request to divide the restaurant property from that of the church. Paris City Council has yet to act on the commission’s recommendation to approve.
As of presstime, Martin had not responded to a request for comment.
