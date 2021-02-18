For many of us, Valentine’s Day was a chance to show our affection for the important people in our lives through cards, flowers and other gifts. But candy and cards are the last things on the minds of many of the children in the foster care system who faced the special day far away from their friends, families and other loved ones.
When a family is in crisis and a child enters the child welfare system, they often live in a foster home far away from their home community. Though they have done nothing to deserve it, they face challenges and unforeseen consequences as the result of being in foster care. They tend to move from placement to placement and school to school — running the risk of losing touch with the friends, mentors, family and other loved ones in their lives.
Volunteers with CASA for Kids advocate for these children, ensure they are safe and cared for, and work hard to keep them connected with their communities, families and loved ones while they are in foster care and beyond.
“Studies show that one of the key indicators for child well-being is the number of committed adults in their lives,” said Sharon Eubanks, executive director of CASA for Kids. “In addition to speaking up for children’s best interests in court, our CASA volunteers can play an integral part in making sure they maintain positive relationships with their parents, families, friends, mentors and home communities in whatever ways possible.”
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers are everyday people who are appointed by a judge to advocate for a child or sibling group in the foster care system. CASA for Kids is one of the CASA programs in Texas that recruits, screens and trains these volunteers.
“Foster care can be scary, lonely and uncertain for children, especially when they are placed far away from everything and everyone they know,” Eubanks said. “CASA volunteers advocate for these children in court, school and other settings, building a positive relationship with them, helping to keep them connected and reminding them that they are not alone.”
CASA volunteers get to know the child on a personal level and communicate with everyone involved in their life, including parents and other family members, foster parents, social workers and others. They work with the child’s caseworker and others on the case to build and strengthen a lifetime network of family and other committed adults who will support the child and each other even after the child’s time in foster care ends.
“CASA volunteers advocate first and foremost for reunification with the child’s parents, with the child’s safety as the first priority,” said Eubanks. “When reunification is not safe or possible, they advocate for the child to live with other family, or with a caring adoptive family.”
Last year, 25 CASA volunteers served 220 children in the foster care system in Lamar, Red River, and Delta counties, but 147 children still need a volunteer to advocate for their best interests.
“Every child deserves to feel loved, supported and connected this Valentine’s Day and beyond,” Eubanks said. “Become a CASA volunteer and help give a child and family a better chance at a brighter, happier future.”
For information, visit www.BecomeaCASA.org, www.pariscasaforKids.org, or call 903-737-4346.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.