Dr. Don Ray Massey, DDS, 84, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Paris, Texas.
Born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Oct. 5, 1937, to Charles Laster Massey and Gladys Long Massey.
He graduated from Gainesville High School in 1955, then attended Baylor University and SMU. He met the love of his life, Alice “Judy” Langfeldt, on a blind date. They married on June 13, 1959, at Tyler Street Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas. Don graduated from Baylor Dental College in 1963 with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree and entered the United States Air Force.
After training in Alabama, they moved to Tacoma, Washington, where Don served as a Captain at McChord Air Force Base and they were soon blessed with their first son, Mark. In 1965, they returned to Texas and made their home in Paris, where Don established his dental practice. In the next few years they expanded their family with the addition of daughter, Mindy and son, Charlie.
Don practiced dentistry for 47 years until his retirement in 2012. During the last few years of practice, he was joined by Judy who ran the office and assisted with patients.
Don grew up hunting and fishing and the outdoors remained a constant in his life. Many days were spent on the water and many nights were spent at deer camp communing with friends and family in the great outdoors. Don also enjoyed cooking and served everything under the sun from frog legs, fish, squirrel, duck, and deer to scallion popovers. He taught himself Italian, used his dental casting equipment to make jewelry, and enjoyed time with friends at Al’s Place and playing cards at Gordon Country Club.
When his grandchildren came along, he added the title of “Big Daddy” to his resume. He adored his grandchildren and was happiest when he was cooking for them, taking them on outings, or enticing them with the bite-sized candy bars from his “bait bucket” on top of the refrigerator. Although he wasn’t actively able to be up and around when his great-grandkids were born, he still enjoyed their visits and would spend the time bragging on them. He was blessed to be able to stay at home and was taken care of by his wife and son, Mark until a quick decline at the end of his life. Everyone that knew Don remarked on his sense of humor which remained till the very end.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, Dan Richard and Charles Gene Massey; and great-granddaughter, Jency Bama Wallace.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judy Massey; sons, Mark Hart Massey and Charles Ray Massey; daughter, Mindy Maxwell and husband, Craig; grandchildren, Jacob Maxwell and partner, Kenndra Moon, Kate Maxwell Wallace and husband, Jaylen Wallace, Maggie Maxwell, and Isabella Kai Massey; and great-grandchildren, Judd and Reese Wallace. He is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews that shared his life.
A memorial service will be arranged at a future date.
The family would like to thank Dr. Bercher, Cindy Huddleston, Lisa Martin and Platinum Home Health for their kindness and care.
Condolences for Massey family may be left online at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home : Paris, Texas (TX).
