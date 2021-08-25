Paris police officers responded to a criminal trespass call in the 3700 block of Castlegate. They met with a complainant who desired to have a suspect, Teaizia Monae Gray, warned from their property.
When officers met with Gray, she began using profane and abusive language, police said. She was warned and then placed under arrest. Gray attempted to flee and then resisted arrest when apprehended. She was processed and taken to the police department for booking.
Police warn of unlocked vehicle burglaries
Officers investigated a vehicle burglary in the 100 block of 30th Street NW. Unknown suspects entered a complainant’s unlocked vehicle and stole a wallet containing cash, debit cards and identification as well as a Taurus handgun.
Evidence was gathered and the investigation is ongoing.
The Paris Police Department encourages all residents of Paris and Lamar County to lock their vehicles and take their valuables with them.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 114 calls for service and made two arrests Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.