OCT. 9 to OCT. 13
Structure Fire,
Alarm, Smoke
Oct. 9
2:55 to 3:03 p.m., 405 5th St. SW.
Oct. 10
9:43 to 9:50 a.m., 275 34th St. SW.
Vehicle Fire
Oct. 11
4:53 to 5:16 p.m., 2190 W. Cherry St.
Trash Fire
Oct. 12
6:46 to 6:53 p.m., 1969 Culbertson St.
10:10 to 10:24 p.m., 415 41st St. SW.
First Responder
-Paris
Oct. 9
11:32 to 11:44 a.m., 2770 40th St. SE.
4:14 to 4:27 p.m., 856 Deshong Drive.
Oct. 10
8:17 to 8:33 a.m., 1626 Bonham St.
2:36 to 2:51 p.m., 2130 College St.
5:1 to 5:53 p.m., Stillhouse Road.
7:57 to 8:14 p.m., 2810 Clark Lane.
Oct. 11
12:42 to 1:19 a.m., 2800 Highway 19/24.
12:58 to 1:40 a.m., 3338 NE Loop 286.
3:53 to 4:31 a.m., 800 FM 2820.
2:44 to 3:23 p.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
Oct. 12
1:58 to 2:23 p.m., 6655 Lamar Ave.
3:18 to 3:30 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Oct. 9
10:54 to 10:58 p.m., 2220 NE Loop 286.
Oct. 10
9:59 to 10:09 a.m., 2865 NE Loop 286.
4:13 to 4:32 p.m., 10700 Highway 271 N.
Oct. 12
11:31 to 11:47 a.m., 2400 N. Main St.
11:57 a.m., to 12:11 p.m., 135 24th St. SE.
Public Service
Oct. 9
11:56 a.m. to 12:01 p.m., 185 31st St. SE.
1:31 to 1:42 p.m. 855 38th St. SE.
2:08 to 2:26 p.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
Oct. 10
7:51 to 8:03 a.m., 2525 W. Sherman St.
10:33 to 10:55 a.m., 2449 Simpson St.
11:53 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., 3820 N. Main St.
1:44 to 1:55 p.m., 344 Hearon St.
2:33 to 2:46 p.m., 2449 Simpson St.
5:08 to 5:26 p.m., 320 13th St. NW.
7:09 to 7:17 p.m., 1900 E. Booth St.
Oct. 11
4:19 to 4:37 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
4:30 to 4:41 p.m., 725 N. Collegiate Dr.
Oct. 12
3:14 to 3:26 a.m., 332 19th St. SE.
9:42 to 10:10 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
