The Paris-Lamar County Health District on Monday opened a Covid Center at 1128 Clarksville St., Suite 150, near PrimeTime. The clinic is solely designated for the testing and vaccination for the SARS-Cov-2 Covid-19 Virus.
“The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, but the need for large vaccination hubs is. The demand for more flexible hours for testing and vaccination is what the Department of State Health Services is trending to,” said Alison Thrasher, Covid Center coordinator.
The center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with vaccination dates this week being Thursday and Friday. Those wanting first doses of Moderna or single doses of Johnson & Johnson may register online at paristexas.gov/covidvaccinelist, or call 903-715-0422 to register during regular business hours. Questions may also be submitted to covidcoordinator@paristexas.gov or chat via text to 903-568-0646.
Those needing their second dose of Moderna will be contacted directly for a convenient time to receive it. Vaccinations can be given inside or conveniently at a car for those who are unable to ambulate. Beginning later in May, vaccinations will be given any time during the day as staffing is available.
For 15-minute rapid Covid-19 testing, call 903-715-0422 to set up a time. All tests will be given inside a vehicle, so people should not walk in the office.
“As summertime approaches and more people are getting out and about after a year of staying home, the need will continue or increase for vaccinations in the population that did not receive it during the first half of the year — and the PLCHD Covid Center will be here to make it as convenient as possible for our community. Please be patient with us as we transition to this new way of vaccinating and testing,” Thrasher said.
